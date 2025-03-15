One of Netflix's biggest hit original series in recent years is "Outer Banks," which premiered in 2020 and ran for five seasons. Set in the scenic beach towns of North Carolina, the series blended coming-of-age drama, along with romance and action, elevated by its young, charismatic main cast. "Outer Banks" reinvigorated teen dramas and thrillers, but the genre has been a television staple for decades. With that in mind, there are countless shows like "Outer Banks" for fans looking to find the series' effective soap operatic stakes elsewhere.

From shows set in other picturesque locations around the country or featuring cool, stylish characters in a cycle of love and betrayal, there are plenty of teen dramas to watch. What links these series are young, impossibly beautiful main characters, often thrust into melodramatic storylines that grow increasingly ludicrous. For fans of the genre, they wouldn't have these teen and young adult shows any other way.

Here are the 12 best TV shows like "Outer Banks" that you should check out next.