Sabrina Spellman Is Finally Coming To Riverdale For A Crossover

Shipka celebrated by sharing a photo from the set of Riverdale on her Instagram, and Warner Bros. quickly followed suit by posting the same picture to their official Twitter. Both commented on the fact that Sabrina would be going from "Greendale to Riverdale" for season 6.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" ended on a less-than-satisfying note in 2020 after Netflix canceled the series. The gothic young adult drama was a salacious, satanic blast, but it ended with Sabrina dead as a doornail. That doesn't mean she couldn't be back from the dead, of course, or that "Riverdale" exists at the same time as "Sabrina." The two shows take place in the same universe, but they've never been explicit about how tightly they're connected. Aguirre-Sacasa teased a full-blown "Riverdale" crossover, but that was supposed to happen in the "Occult World of Sabrina" comic series.

No one besides the creatives behind each series knows exactly where the events of "Riverdale" fall on the "Sabrina" timeline, but we'll find out when "Riverdale" season 6 airs on November 16, 2021.