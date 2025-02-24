10 Controversial Actor Exits That Ruined Popular TV Shows

Like with any other job in the world, it's not unusual for television stars to move on and see if the grass is greener somewhere else. However, there are controversial actor exits that single handedly ruined popular TV shows and had everyone — fans and network executives included — freaking out about how they could recover from such massive blows. Spoiler alert: They don't. While the series often lurch along like the characters in a George A. Romero film (sometimes even for multiple seasons), the spark fizzles out, leaving weak remnants of what once was magical.

For instance, can anyone say that "Two and a Half Men" was better off without Charlie Sheen'? Sure, the sitcom tried to replace him with a big-name star in the form of Ashton Kutcher, but finding the laughter on this show from the ninth season onward required the help of a private investigator. Similarly, "One Tree Hill" struggled after Chad Michael Murray's departure at the end of the sixth season. His character, Lucas Scott, is ingrained in the show's DNA, and without him, it feels like a cheap imitation of every other teen drama on TV.

So, let's take a walk down memory lane to find out all about the major times when actor exits ruined popular TV shows. Fair warning, though, this is likely to stir up strong emotions from fans of these programs, so prepare for all the feelings to come out here.