Why Wallis Day Replaced Ruby Rose As Batwoman In The Arrowverse

It's rather astounding to think just how big the Arrowverse once was. It grew from a single show that turned Green Arrow into Batman, and then became an expansive connected universe that was doing on TV what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was doing on film — only with way more crossovers.

Toward the end of the Arrowverse, we saw the launch of "Batwoman," a great show that featured one of DC's earliest lesbian superhero protagonists. The show followed Kate Kane, cousin of Bruce Wayne, who picks up the mantle of the Caped Crusader after Bruce's disappearance. But that was the first season; after that, Kate was replaced as the protagonist and the show cast a new lead. Initially, it was reported that actor Ruby Rose had departed from the show of her own will, on friendly terms with the studio, just a week after the first season wrapped up.

Then, a year later, the narrative changed. Rose took to social media and leveled some serious and disturbing allegations of workplace endangerment and toxic behavior — including that Warner Bros. TV pushed Rose to return to set just 10 days after surgery due to an on-set injury, or the whole crew and cast would be fired because of her. WBTV quickly responded with their own claims of workplace misconduct from Rose, alleging that they received "multiple complaints" about the actor, and making it clear that Rose did not quit, but was fired. It was an ugly fight between an actor and a studio that echoed a similar conflict between Cyborg actor Ray Fisher and the brass at Warner Bros. during the making of "Justice League."