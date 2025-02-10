Why Steve Carell Left The Office

While crew members and corporate changeovers are helpful details, there's nothing quite like the source. Carell offered a first-person account of why he left in an episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast on March 8, 2023 (just over an hour into the episode titled "Interview with Steve Carell").

Carell described the difficulty of leaving at that point in "The Office." Filming the final moments of Michael Scott's tenure as Regional Manager of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin was difficult, emotionally speaking. But it was also a moment to celebrate — and a chance for his larger-than-life character to step aside and let others in the show's ensemble cast shine. As Carell put it:

"For me there was a joy to it, you know, when you're crying with joy. Cause it wasn't even sadness. Cause I was ready. I was ready to go. So I wasn't sad about leaving [...] It was time for other characters to step to the forefront and other storylines to be pursued. I think it was the right ... the timing was right, I think for everybody."

He added that his goodbye on the show also gave him a chance to have a victory lap of sorts, both as Michael with his employees and as Carell with his coworkers:

"Simultaneously, there's just a sense of joy for me that we had experienced all of this and we were getting ... I was getting a chance to take a lap with everybody. And the way those last two episodes were structured, it felt very rich to me to simultaneously be saying goodbye as Michael and us as friends in this moment of work together. But, yeah, it was a lot, it was a very emotional thing."

The emotions boiled over to the fans, who spent the next two seasons of "The Office" processing his departure. The show steadily dropped in ratings, for the most part, as the Michael-sized hole became more and more apparent. But by then, there was nothing left to do about it. Carell was gone, Mindy Kaling left shortly afterward, and so did B.J. Novak (both to much less fanfare, though). The show had moved on without multiple members of its core cast as it raced toward its final episodes two short seasons later.

"The Office" is currently streaming on Peacock.