Steve Carell Made John Krasinski Cry When The Office Stars Reunited For IF

It's been almost two decades since John Krasinski was introduced to the world as the floppy-haired, baby-faced Jim Halpert in NBC's "The Office." Since then he's grown up, grown a beard, and grown into a successful career as a director, which truly took off after his horror film "A Quiet Place" grossed more than $340 million worldwide.

"It's very hard to step outside of your comfort zone — all the way from 'The Office,' to deciding to do a genre movie," Krasinski told Total Film magazine. His upcoming movie "IF" (an acronym for imaginary friends) was another "huge departure, and a big swing." Fortunately, he had an old friend from his comfort zone along for the ride: his "Office" co-star Steve Carell is in the movie as the voice of Blue, a big huggable purple creature that only Bea (Cailey Fleming) and her upstairs neighbor (Ryan Reynolds) can see.

Krasinski already had Carell's voice in mind when he was writing the script. "He is a person that you just want to run up to and hug, and that's exactly what Blue is," the filmmaker (who also stars in the movie, as Bea's dad) explained. But Krasinski underestimated just how much PDE (Proud Dad Energy) Carell would bring to the table: