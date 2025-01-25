Why Mindy Kaling Left The Office

To say that people love "The Office" would be a bit of a dramatic understatement. The NBC sitcom, which is based on the short-lived U.K. series of the same name, ran for nine seasons, going off the air in 2013. Although it's been off the air for more than a decade, it remains insanely popular. So much so that it's one of the core things helping to keep Peacock afloat in the streaming wars.

Like many shows, the later seasons of "The Office" are pretty widely considered among the worst. There are many reasons for that but one core reason is that by season 9, several of the show's mainstays had departed. Steve Carell left the role of Michael Scott behind at the end of season 7, for example. But season 8 also saw core cast member Mindy Kaling, known for her portrayal as the dramatic Kelly Kapoor, leave as well. It didn't help that B.J. Novak, who plays Ryan, followed suit.

So, why did Kaling leave "The Office," exactly? For the actor/writer/producer, it was simple. She was making her own show, and there was no way she could realistically do both at the same time. In a 2012 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kaling explained that her series "The Mindy Project, which lasted six seasons between Fox and Hulu, took priority. She also took some of her "Office" friends with her. As she explained: