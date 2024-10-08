Mindy Kaling's Scooby-Doo Series Velma Has Seemingly Been Canceled By Max

According to Davey Cummings, a background artist on Mindy Kaling's animated Max original "Velma," the show will not return for a third season.

Over on Instagram, Cummings posted some of his work from the upcoming "Velma" Halloween special before revealing something huge. "Backgrounds I painted for Velma Halloween Special," he wrote alongside a carousel post of different spooky backdrops. "So fun working with this crew. There will not be a season 3, but I hope I get to work with these amazing talented people again one day. GO WATCH 'VELMA' HALLOWEEN SPECIAL ON MAX!!"

Cummings is the first to announce this news, but it's not a huge surprise that Max chose to pull the plug on this "Scooby-Doo" spin-off, unfortunately. The show didn't garner great reviews when its first season initially premiered in 2023, and while some of those reactions were undoubtedly in bad faith (something that happened to women-run and women-led series all too often, frankly), there was valid criticism regarding some of the lackluster jokes and stereotypes found in "Velma." Still, it's surprising that Cummings was so forthcoming with news of the show's cancellation.