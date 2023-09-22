'That Was The End Of An Era': The Oral History Of Scooby-Doo On Zombie Island

Previous incarnations of Scooby-Doo had largely focused on solvable mysteries with human culprits, and were known for ending with unmasking scenes that explained the villain's motivations and saw them arrested. The few titles that strayed from this formula, including "The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo" and films like "Scooby-Doo and The Reluctant Werewolf," portrayed monsters as goofballs, not villains. But the development team decided the new movie would change that, a choice that would go on to inspire its memorable tagline: "This time, the monsters are real."

Falk: Glenn, Davis, myself, and Jim were in a room, and we just started, like, "Okay, we're going to make a Scooby movie." Jim spoke up first. He's an artist, and he loves monsters and so forth. He's even written novels about monsters. So he said, "Can we just get rid of the taking off the mask thing? It's old. It's tired. Can we? Yeah, because I want to do real monsters. They physically can be real monsters." And Glenn Leopold, who's like the defender of Scooby-Doo, said, "Well, wait a minute. The fans want to see that because that's what Scooby-Doo has always been." And Davis said, "This is true, but you can yank people's chains for about a half an hour, but you can't do it for an hour and a half and have it be a fake. It feels like the end where somebody wakes up, and it's a dream. It just feels like a cheat."

It's like, I was talking about "Twilight Zone." The original "Twilight Zone" is the only real half-hour version, and that's the only version that really works, because the stories are structured like jokes. When you get to that punchline, you don't want to have an hour to think about what the punchline means. You want to just be engaged in the story, and when it hits you, it hits you. Some people will get there first, but mainly you won't. But when they started doing hour "Twilight Zones," which they even did in the original run, they're dragged out.

So I felt Davis's point for Scooby was a really good point. What you can get away with in 20 minutes, you cannot in 90. I was the guy that said — and this is, I'm only bragging about this because this is my one big, big contribution for the whole thing — I said, "We've got to do both. We have to have an unmasking for the fans, but we have so much room. Let's also have real monsters and mix the story and make it a thicker broth." That way, you can actually do things, like you think something is about one part of the story, but it's really about the other. If you play fair with the audience, you don't give them false clues, but you do kind of lead them down false assumptions. That way, we have our cake and eat it too. We can make the fans happy. We can make ourselves happy. We can make a better story.

Innes: The monsters! Of course, it was the first time that the monsters were real. So they were going out on a limb on this thing, and it could have backfired big time.

Falk: Both Glenn and Jim are gigantic monster movie fans, and so they're going to have those conversations and, "Oh, you know what'd be fun? You know what'd be fun? You know what'd be fun?" I mean, the werewolf thing was actually kind of, the werewolf aspect was a plot kind of culled from an unused "Jonny Quest" script that Glenn had done, because why not? It never even got used. So, he took that. The "Jonny Quest" script was called "The Curse of Kataluna," I think, something, and he intelligently reappropriated that.

And then, zombies are just fun. Jim loves drawing zombies. And he said, "Oh, I can do pirates, I can do Civil War guys, I can do..." And so, I think really, it's those two guys. Davis and I are a little more sci-fi influenced, and I did a space one, Glenn and Jim are deeply in monster territory.

Innes: You still had a few people [watching] that were like, "Hey, you got away from the formula." But you had enough people to go, "Wow, we're in a different time now, and that's weird because that was cool to see them kick the real monster's butts and bring them all out and unsolve that mystery." All the way from "Witch's Ghost," to "Alien Invaders," "Cyber Chase."

Falk: I felt like that was an essential contribution. I don't know if they're still using that exact format to this day because I don't watch all of them, but I think it's a good recipe.