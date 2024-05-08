The Office Spin-Off Officially (And Finally) Has A Plot Synopsis And Streaming Home

Virtually ever since "The Office" ended its nine-season run on NBC in 2013, fans have been all but begging for some sort of revival to happen. At one point, Leslie David Baker, who plays Stanley on the show, tried to get an unofficial, crowd-funded spin-off going titled "Uncle Stan." That didn't pan out. Now, here we are, with Daniels involved and Peacock backing the new show. That said, it doesn't appear as though this will have much connective tissue to the original series, even if the door is open for cameos, given that it takes place in the same universe.

Whether or not the show will be a worthy successor remains to be seen. What we know for sure is that Peacock is struggling mightily in the ongoing streaming wars. The streamer lost more than $5 billion between 2022 and 2023, with "The Office" serving as one of the biggest draws the service has to offer. So it makes every bit of sense that NBCUniversal would try to leverage the show's good name to attract more subscribers. Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Entertainment, had this to say about the new show:

"It's been more than 10 years since the final episode of 'The Office' aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock. In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

The series is executive produced by Daniels, Koman, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas.

"The Office" spin-off does not currently have a release date but it will likely arrive sometime next year. Stay tuned.