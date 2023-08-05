The Office Star Leslie David Baker Returning Crowdfunded Money For Delayed Stanley Spin-Off Series

The U.S. remake of "The Office" is one of the most popular television shows ever — you can basically watch the whole series via memes/gifs. It's surprising, then, that 10 years on from the finale, there hasn't been a spin-off. Since the original show's 201 episodes remain absurdly popular on streaming, perhaps NBC doesn't see a need for more when the fans are satisfied with rewatching ad infinitum. However, Leslie David Baker (who played Stanley Hudson, a grumpy and sardonic salesman for the Dunder Mifflin paper company) tried to get a spin-off made about his character, and he turned to those fans to make it happen.

In 2020, Baker and his business partner Sardar Khan started a Kickstarter for "Uncle Stan." The premise would be that Stanley, now retired from Dunder Mifflin and living in Florida, gets a call from his nephew Lucky, who runs a motorcycle/flower shop. If that sounds like an odd business to you, you're not alone; the shop is failing, so "Uncle Stan" needs to fly out to LA to help his nephew keep it afloat. The project's donation goal was $300,000, listed as the funds needed to film a pilot episode.

Unfortunately for those who stan Stanley, Baker announced via Instagram this week that "Uncle Stan" has been suspended and donations will be refunded.