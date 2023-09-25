The Office Reboot Allegedly On The Way With Original Showrunner Calling The Shots

While it might be easy to dismiss such a development, it's important to remember that when the American version of "The Office" was being developed, few in Hollywood thought it was a good idea. There was such acclaim around the original British version of "The Office" that no one thought the United States should even try to replicate it. Almost everyone assumed it would be a failure.

However, despite a rough first season that basically acted as a carbon copy of the first season of the UK version of "The Office," NBC's take on the series eventually found a life of its own. Thanks to a bit of character reconfiguration that turned Michael Scott into more of a loveable idiot rather than a simply clueless moron who annoyed everyone in the office, the show suddenly had an incredible center. Combine that with the burgeoning romance between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer), not to mention the rivalry between Jim and his office mate Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and "The Office" is a household favorite.

If you've read the oral history of "The Office" or listened to any of the "Office Ladies" podcast, you know that Greg Daniels was integral to turning the series into a treasure. That's why it also suffered when he departed to focus on "Parks and Recreation," not to mention having trouble replacing Steve Carell. Though Daniels did return for the final ninth season of "The Office," the series was able to end on a high note after struggling for a couple seasons. If Daniels is returning for "The Office" reboot, then maybe he sees some potential here. As recently as last year, here's what Daniels said about a potential reboot of "The Office" coming together:

"I can't tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don't think it would be the same characters. I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way '[The] Mandalorian' is like an extension of 'Star Wars.' But I don't know if that would be something people would want or not, it's hard to tell."

Well, it sounds like he figured that out. But will it work? Stay tuned.