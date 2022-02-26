The Office Creator Greg Daniels Would Return To Dunder Mifflin, But There's A Catch

There are already two versions of "The Office": the original British version, starring Ricky Gervais, and the longer-running American series, starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer, among others. But is it possible we could see a third version of "The Office" in the future? Greg Daniels, the creator of the American series, has thought about it — and he says if it ever did happen, it wouldn't necessarily involve characters that viewers have already met.

Daniels has quite the comedy pedigree. In addition to adapting "The Office" for stateside audiences, he wrote for "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons" before co-creating "King of the Hill" and "Parks and Recreation." Currently, he serves as the co-showrunner of Netflix's "Space Force," which puts him back in workplace comedy form with his former "Office" collaborator, Carell.

While promoting the second seasons of both "Space Force" and his Amazon sci-fi comedy, "Upload," Daniels spoke with Collider in an interview where he touched on the possibility of an "Office" revival, and what form it might take. The showrunner acknowledged that NBC "would be very excited to do it," but that he wouldn't want to "possibly disappoint people," adding: