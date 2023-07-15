When Leaving The Office, Steve Carell Was Just As Emotional As Michael Scott

If you're a fan of "The Office" and have checked out any of the podcasts about the show that have arrived in recent years, you'll know the cast basically consider each other family. Whether it's Brian Baumgartner's "An Oral History of The Office" or "The Office Deep Dive," or the Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey-hosted "Office Ladies," the overriding impression you get listening to these former cast members talk about the show is that, for them, it was a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

Part of what made it so remarkable is that the cast seemingly became as close, if not closer, than their characters on the show. Baumgartner, Fischer, Kinsey, and many of their guests have commented on how going from "The Office" to other projects was jarring, simply due to the fact that other shows' casts just didn't share anything like the bond the "Office" crew had developed. And just as Steve Carell's Michael Scott was at the center of the Dunder Mifflin team, so too was Carell at the center of this acting family.

Which meant that when Steve Carell left "The Office" in season 7, things very quickly went downhill, both in terms of quality and ratings. But rather than focus on the oft-maligned later seasons and the ways in which the show suffered after Carell's departure, allow us to draw your attention to the "Evan Almighty" star's comments about just how difficult it was to leave his show business family behind.