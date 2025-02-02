Why B. J. Novak Left The Office

Fairly or not, Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) departure from "The Office" in Season 7 marks the dividing line between what many fans deem "Good Office" and "Bad Office." But there was another big departure after that: Ryan (B. J. Novak) left the series at the very beginning of Season 9, along with his on-and-off girlfriend Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling).

Unlike Michael, however, Ryan and Kelly leaving was not treated with a lot of fanfare. One minute they were a part of the show and the next minute they weren't, and all their coworkers simply went about life as usual. When interviewed on the "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2021, Novak explained his reasons for leaving the show as both an actor and a staff writer. The basic gist was that after eight seasons, he was sort of exhausted:

"I was burnt out, Mindy [Kaling] had left. Carell had left. And they wanted a new showrunner and they asked if I would want to do that and I couldn't imagine it. And I also couldn't imagine just hanging around without it. And I just couldn't do it anymore. I didn't have the love."

As for why Kaling left the series? That departure was more straightforward: the actor-writer was creating her own sitcom, "The Mindy Project," and she no longer had the time to regularly work for "The Office" because of it. When she left, she also brought some "Office" veterans with her, including Novak himself as an executive producer for the "Mindy Project" pilot.