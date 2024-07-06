The Office's Best Episode Made Michael Scott More 'Pathetic' Than Ever

"Dinner Party" is often considered the best episode of "The Office," and part of that comes down to how it's structured less like a standard sitcom episode and more like a horror story. This is a haunted house episode, except the monsters in the house are Michael and Jan, and their ghastly nature is uncovered piece by piece until it crescendos into a terrifying mess of built-up rage and grievances. The horror movie tropes are all over the place, including that necessary "point of no return" plot point where the heroes' attempt to leave backfires. The moment Michael tells Jim to ignore his fake apartment flooding, Jim and Pam know they're trapped in this nightmare for the rest of the evening. If they're gonna get out of this alive, they'll have to face it head on.

Jim and Pam are always the show's audience surrogates to some extent, but "Dinner Party" dials this up even further by limiting the talking head clips to just them. Usually, Michael gets to talk directly to the camera to explain why he's acting so bizarrely, but outside of one Dwight talking head in the cold open, "Dinner Party" clings hard to Jim and Pam's point of view. They're the only ones who get to explain their thoughts, which means Michael and Jan's disfunction is denied the usual softening-up we'd get from Michael's light-hearted explanations. The result is a portrayal of the couple that is far harsher than anything we'd seen from them before, straddling the line between deeply funny and deeply sad.

Turns out, this was the main mission of the episode. As writers Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg explained in a 2018 oral history for the episode, the goal of "Dinner Party" was to give us Michael at his most pathetic.