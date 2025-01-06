Why Charlie Sheen Was Fired From Two And A Half Men

There was a time when actor Charlie Sheen seemed unstoppable. His CBS sitcom, "Two and a Half Men," was so wildly popular that it allowed him to become the highest-paid actor on television when he signed a contract in 2010 for two more seasons of the show at $1.78 million per episode. He had dealt with some personal demons and emerged from rehab seemingly all the stronger, ready to earn a tremendous amount of money and make America laugh alongside co-stars Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones. Better yet, he got to have a good bit of fun embellishing his own semi-rock star status by playing a character named Charlie who was clearly inspired by Sheen himself. Unfortunately, he fell from these great heights with incredible speed when he was fired from "Two and a Half Men" effective immediately in March of 2011.

Sheen's fall from grace was extremely public, as he aired his grievances with CBS, series creator Chuck Lorre, and even his co-stars with just about anyone who would listen in wild interviews that quickly became the stuff of meme legend. (Seriously, you couldn't turn around in a mall in 2011 without finding "Tiger Blood" merch.) He would even claim that Lorre's other shows, like "The Big Bang Theory," were only popular because of the precedent he set with "Two and a Half Men." Let's take a deeper look at this very messy and very public meltdown and the fallout, because it's become the stuff of celebrity legend. Plenty of TV stars leave their hit shows, but few do it so explosively.