Charlie Sheen Had Some Harsh Words For The Big Bang Theory

This article contains discussions of addiction.

Charlie Sheen isn't exactly quiet about his opinions, for better or for worse. (Usually for worse, to be frank.) So, what does he think of "The Big Bang Theory?" Not a whole lot!

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, the troubled nepo baby went off on Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom while simultaneously bragging about his own successes; as he told interviewer Emma Brockes, he thinks that his sitcom "Two and a Half Men," which also had Lorre at the helm, kickstarted the success of "The Big Bang Theory."

"You gotta think about the shows that my show launched. I should have added in a clause that said anything that uses me as a lead-in, cut me in." (In the article, Brockes notes that "The Big Bang Theory" was supposed to run after Sheen's post-"Two and a Half Men" project "Anger Management.") From there, Sheen continued to crap all over "The Big Bang Theory," and he did not mince his words.

"I'm sorry, but 'Big Bang Theory' is a piece of s*** – it's a stupid show and it's just lame, about lame people," Sheen declared. "I like the kids in it, but that show without us as a lead-in is ... goodbye. And I'm rooting for those kids, because I know who they're dealing with. The fact that they're still sane is crazy. You know? He's a bad man. And I've backed off from him for a while." (When Brockes asked who, Sheen clarified that he was talking about Lorre before apparently going on to call him something else; as she wrote, Sheen made "the weird call to 'insult' him by using a Hebrew version of his name, Chaim Levine.") So, let's back up. Who did Sheen play on "Two and a Half Men," and why did he leave the show?