Why Two And A Half Men Star Angus T. Jones Disappeared From Hollywood

Child stardom might seem like the ultimate dream, but it can unfortunately be a challenging experience for young actors. Not only are there immense adult stresses related to the job, but child stars are often exposed to very adult things long before they should be, and abuse, unfortunately, occurs on sets and around them. Even if a child star manages to avoid abusive situations, they can struggle with fame and the unusual requirements of their jobs. For example, "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson was originally hesitant to take on the mantle of a major Marvel hero because she was unsure of her identity as a separate thing from the many roles she had played throughout her childhood. No matter how much money a kid might be raking in, there are plenty of reasons for a child star to step away from a bright and shining career.

Angus T. Jones, the young actor who played Jake on "Two and a Half Men," became the highest-paid child star on television during the show's seventh season in 2010, with a $300,000 per episode contract that guaranteed him millions. The show, which starred Jones as the son of Jon Cryer's Alan, who lives with his hedonistic brother Charlie (Charlie Sheen), was wildly popular and seemed like it would go on forever. Things got rocky pretty shortly after Jones' raise, however, as Sheen was booted from the series following some pretty erratic behavior. His character was killed off after season 8, with his character's funeral kicking off the ninth season. By the end of that season, Jake had joined the Army and Jones went to a reduced role before leaving completely in season 10. One might assume that Jones would try to make a jump to movies or other shows, but he essentially disappeared from Hollywood entirely. So what happened?