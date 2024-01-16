The 2024 Emmys Reunited The Casts Of The Sopranos, Cheers, Martin, Ally McBeal, & More

The 75th Primetime Emmys was a somewhat predictable affair, with "Succession," "The Bear" and "Beef" winning nearly everything, but there was one creative choice that made it stand clearly above the Emmys of the past few years. The theme this time around was honoring the most beloved shows in TV history, which made for a far more interesting transition between awards than the usual random comedy schticks.

This year included the reunion of Jon Cryer and Holland Taylor from "Two and a Half Men," a speech from Arsenio Hall of "The Arsenio Hall Show," and another speech by Carol Burnett from "The Carol Burnett Show." We got an extended homage to "The Twilight Zone," as well as references to "Taxi," "Dynasty," and "Mad Men." There were also cast reunions for ongoing shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Considering how long they've been going on and the impact they've had on the TV landscape, it's safe to say these two have earned the shoutouts they received.

We were also given a montage of iconic TV moments over the decades, from shows like "I Love Lucy" to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Simpsons," "Breaking Bad," "Maude," and "M*A*S*H," as well as real-life events like 9/11 and a speech from Martin Luther King Jr. Near the end of the event aired the usual In Memoriam segment, this time played to a slowed-down rendition of "Friends" theme song in honor of the late Matthew Perry.

These were hardly the only shows the event paid tribute to, of course. Here are some of the most delightful cast reunions the 2023 Emmys gave us: