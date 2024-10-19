Child Stars Who Went On To Have Normal Jobs As Adults

The life of a child actor can be a Faustian bargain. On the one hand, these kids get to play make-believe for hours at a time, and if their parents don't mess things up, make enough money in the process to secure their futures. On the other, without the maturity to handle the spotlight and all its temptations appropriately, things can go very wrong, especially if their childhood cuteness doesn't translate into adult charisma as they age out of the parts that made them successful.

Sometimes fans just won't let child stars grow up. Sometimes, it's just baggage that needs to be overcome, like when Brie Larson's child actor experience made her hesitant to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They might realize that they never should have played the roles they did, especially if they're R-rated. Not every child actor wants to keep acting either. For those who decide that it's just not for them once they hit adulthood, the transition is easier, but it's occasionally fraught with its own difficulties too. Whether or not they care about continuing the work of their past, some still just can't shake the sense of entitlement that leads them into trouble.

Here are some of the most notable child actors who walked away from Hollywood, with varying degrees of success, into more conventional careers. (We've excluded those who became celebrities in other ways, like on reality TV or as pop singers.)