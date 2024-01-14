The Correct Order To Watch Every Willy Wonka Movie

Roald Dahl's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" was first published in 1963, and has been a perennial classroom favorite ever since. The story tells the tale of an impoverished, Dickensian moppet named Charlie who wins a sweepstakes held by the chocolate factory in his town. The chocolate factory, overseen by an eccentric recluse named Willy Wonka, produced sweets with eerie, magical powers; multi-flavored chewing gum caused its chewer to expand into a massive blueberry. That sort of thing. Of all the children who won Willy Wonka's sweepstakes, only Charlie survived the tour. Well, the other kids survived, but definitely the worse for wear.

Dahl's book was first adapted to a feature film in 1971, but that was only the first adaptation of many. The BBC adapted the book into a radio drama in 1983, and ZX Spectrum adapted it into a video game in 1985. There was a second video game in 2005, paired with a theme park attraction at Alton Towers in Staffordshire, UK. In 2010, an opera based on "Charlie," called "The Golden Ticket," debuted in St. Louis, Missouri, while a 2013 stage musical debuted at the Royal Theater in the West End. This is all in addition to t-shirts, slot machines, and actual Wonka candy products. Dahl's story has been milked into a legitimate pop culture phenomenon.

Apart from the above-mentioned 1971 film, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" has also been adapted into three additional feature films, with the latest still playing in theaters at the moment of this writing. Something about Dahl's story has remained persistent, and there is now a panoply of Wonka-adjacent cinema to enjoy (or endure, depending on your taste).

Here they are.