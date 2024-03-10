One Improvised Goonies Moment Came With A Lot Of Unseen Pain

Richard Donner's 1985 adventure film "The Goonies" has a passionate following of young men who fell in love with it at an early age. Like Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Goonies" was exceptionally adept at depicting 11-year-old boys as crass, sloppy, clumsy imps. Unlike the mini-adults one might encounter in most family movies, the kids in "The Goonies" talked over each other, cussed openly, made gross jokes, and were unabashedly mean to one another. The main characters of "The Goonies" may be friends, but they would rather rag on each other, bicker, scream, and pull cruel pranks than admit camaraderie. Some find these kinds of characters to be refreshingly authentic.

The casual cruelty of the Goonies is on most brazen display near the start of the film. Several young boys are gathering together at a suburban home — one they'll have to move away from soon — for fun times and casual play. Standing at the front gate as a sentry is Mouth (Corey Feldman), a boy nicknamed for his inability to cease wisecracking. He is greeted by Chunk (Jeff Cohen), a charismatic and funny kid whose nickname was only inspired by his weight. To enter the house, Mouth demands that Chunk "do the Truffle Shuffle." This involves Chunk standing on a pedestal, lifting his shirt, and dancing the twist. It's a humiliating moment for "the fat kid," and a sign that fatphobia was alive and well in '80s cinema.

In a 2015 interview, Donner admitted that the Truffle Shuffle scene was painful to film. He understood that he was capturing the above-mentioned casual cruelty of children, and pointed out that actor Jeff Cohen improvised the scene, but later he became thoughtful about the scene, understanding the humiliation Chunk must have undergone on a regular basis.