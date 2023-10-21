R-Rated Horror Roles That Kids Never Should Have Played

We've all seen our fair share of horror movies with kids in them. Sometimes they're creepy and sometimes they're innocent victims but they're always just a little bit out of place in such dark films. After all, children are young and innocent, and our instinct is to protect them from violence and things that go bump in the night. To be fair, most horror films do a great job of shielding their child actors from the scarier elements of the narrative, which often means filming their reaction shots separately so that they don't have to look at gruesome makeup or actively participate in age-inappropriate set pieces, or giving them only an abbreviated version of the story so they don't quite know what their character is experiencing.

Still, some horror movies, particularly ones that have received an R-rating, contain content that makes it hard to support hiring a kid to take part. At the end of the day, there's only so much you can do to hide the reality of the film from them; much of it will still get through, making an impact on impressionable young actors who may not realize until much later how much of an effect it really had on them. While we're fairly confident that most of these kids haven't been psychologically scarred by their experiences, these are just a few horror movie roles that were maybe not in the best interests of their young actors.