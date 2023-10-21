R-Rated Horror Roles That Kids Never Should Have Played
We've all seen our fair share of horror movies with kids in them. Sometimes they're creepy and sometimes they're innocent victims but they're always just a little bit out of place in such dark films. After all, children are young and innocent, and our instinct is to protect them from violence and things that go bump in the night. To be fair, most horror films do a great job of shielding their child actors from the scarier elements of the narrative, which often means filming their reaction shots separately so that they don't have to look at gruesome makeup or actively participate in age-inappropriate set pieces, or giving them only an abbreviated version of the story so they don't quite know what their character is experiencing.
Still, some horror movies, particularly ones that have received an R-rating, contain content that makes it hard to support hiring a kid to take part. At the end of the day, there's only so much you can do to hide the reality of the film from them; much of it will still get through, making an impact on impressionable young actors who may not realize until much later how much of an effect it really had on them. While we're fairly confident that most of these kids haven't been psychologically scarred by their experiences, these are just a few horror movie roles that were maybe not in the best interests of their young actors.
Macaulay Culkin - The Good Son
As a child actor, Macaulay Culkin approached his work with such maturity that it was easy to put him in roles that may or may not have been too intense for him from a developmental standpoint. His role in "The Good Son" serves as a key example of this, as he plays a sociopathic child who killed his younger brother as well as a neighborhood dog, and plots at different points to murder his younger sister (played by his real-life sister Quinn, which may have made for some awkward moments at the dinner table later), his mother (Wendy Crewson), and his cousin Mark (Elijah Wood).
Constantly threatened by the relationships of the people around him — because he can't organically feel love or compassion for others — he dooms his family members when he senses that they're growing closer to one another. It's a dark role for a kid, especially because rumors persisted at the time that his father pushed him into taking on the character in an effort to shake up his image.
David Elliott - The Possession of Joel Delaney
In the 1970s, horror films involving exorcisms and demonic possession were all the rage, and "The Possession of Joel Delaney" ranked as a lesser-known entry into this subgenre. Shirley MacLaine stars as Norah, a woman with two children who begins to become concerned that there's something wrong with her younger brother Joel (Perry King), whom she essentially raised after the death of their mother. Their relationship feels vaguely incestuous, but honestly, that's the least of Joel's problems. It seems that he has been possessed by the spirit of serial killer Tonio Peréz, and that his increasingly strange behavior is a result of Tonio's homicidal tendencies. Still, Norah doesn't believe it — until it's too late.
David Elliott plays Norah's son Peter, and although most of the film requires nothing more from him than traditional kid fare, there's one harrowing scene that no child ever should have been expected to take part in. When Joel holds the family hostage, he tortures each of them, forcing Peter's sister to eat dog food and instructing Peter to take off his clothes. Elliott is shown naked in this scene for a few moments, an exploitative and frankly distressing choice that never would have flown if this film had been made a decade or two later.
Isabelle Fuhrman - Orphan
In "Orphan," Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard play a pair of grieving parents who, after losing their third child at birth, choose to adopt nine-year-old Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman). But although she makes an immediate connection with their five-year-old daughter Max, it becomes increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that strange things tend to happen around Esther. Eventually, her homicidal inclinations are revealed, as is the film's major twist: Esther is actually a woman in her mid-30s using her childlike appearance to escape suspicion as she goes on a murder spree.
To be fair, Fuhrman is the best part of the film, and she handles the more difficult aspects of the character with the maturity of an actress twice her age. But at just 12 years old, it's hard to watch her in some of the adult scenes of "Orphan" — especially when she dresses up and attempts to seduce her adoptive father, which is uncomfortable, to say the least. However, none of this stopped Fuhrman from reprising her role several years later in the twisty, bloody prequel "Orphan: First Kill."
Mason Thames - The Black Phone
There's a disturbing hint of truth to "The Black Phone." Unlike many other horror films, which contain supernatural elements or franchised villains who have become so famous that they barely even seem to exist within the confines of their movies anymore, it focuses on a small-town menace with horrifying consequences. This community in the 1970s has been besieged by a swath of missing children, the victims of a mysterious figure called "The Grabber."
He initially seems like a phantom, just a boogeyman invented to scare the kids. But then Finney (Mason Thames) finds himself trapped in the Grabber's basement, his only connection coming from a phone that allows him to hear words of encouragement from the Grabber's previous victims. The real-life component of "The Black Phone" — the rare but terrifying specter of child kidnappings — plus the sexual abuse aspect of the Grabber's crimes that the film alludes to combine to make this heavy material for a child actor.
Kyle Richards - Halloween
In "Halloween," Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace manages to escape the majority of the carnage. Michael Myers targets the teenage babysitters in the film, after all, and the children come out relatively unscathed. But just because her character wasn't attacked by a homicidal maniac doesn't mean that the young Richards was developmentally ready to be involved in the film. Although she doesn't recall the actual filming experience as traumatic, attending the premiere of "Halloween" was another story entirely.
In an interview with Halloween Daily News, she said, "I had no idea what I was in for. Seeing it for the first time all pieced together was a very, very different movie. It was just really scary, and I really did sleep with my mom until I was 15 years old after that. I was terrified. I think that's what sealed the deal for me to get out of horror films. After seeing myself in that, I was always thinking there was someone hiding behind the drapes or outside my windows or under my bed, so I would just sleep holding my mom's arm the entire night." With this in mind, it's clear that when films cast young performers in horror movies, they need to consider not just what the child experiences on set but throughout the whole production and post-production period, including the premiere.
Sophia Lillis - IT
The members of the self-styled Losers Club in "IT" contend with a pretty significant string of bad luck. First of all, they live in Derry, Maine, a town plagued by a terrifying monster that kills and eats children, which, you know, isn't great. Together, the group of friends must fight to kill IT once and for all, so that it won't keep coming back every few decades to feed, and corrupt the town in the meantime. All of the kids have a rough go of it, but what puts Beverly Marsh — the group's sole girl — in her own territory, making the role especially tough for a young actress like Sophia Lillis?
Some of it boils down to how much the script centers on the character's budding sexuality. More than one of the Losers has a crush on Beverly, and there's an uncomfortable subplot that suggests even her own father is keenly aware of her progression towards womanhood, and blames her for it. The fact that she's the one to wind up covered in blood in a bathroom? Not a coincidence. We're just thankful that the "IT" films left out the weird-beyond-words scene from the book where the kids engage in a pre-teen orgy to fight Pennywise the Dancing Clown. (Yes, really.)
Lina Leandersson - Let the Right One In
We've had plenty of different takes on the classic vampire, and the eternal child is just one of many different subcategories. We see it in a film like "Interview with the Vampire" with Kirsten Dunst's Claudia, and here with Eli in "Let the Right One In." Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) is a bullied child with few friends — until the mysterious Eli turns up in his apartment complex, making tentative efforts to befriend him but only appearing at night. Eventually, it becomes clear to him that Eli harbors a secret, that she's not a 12-year-old like him — but much, much older.
Lina Leandersson brings an otherworldly, ageless quality to the character of Eli, and it's easy to see her as a creature that has been alive for quite some time. The part that gets a little weird is her relationship with Håkan (Per Ragnar), her human partner-in-crime. He's a much older man (although technically younger than she is), but his feelings for her are strong, to the point that he gets jealous as she grows closer to Oskar, knowing that he will likely be replaced by him. It's this pseudo-romantic relationship that makes Leandersson's role uncomfortable.
Jacob Tremblay - Doctor Sleep
To be fair, Jacob Tremblay is no stranger to disturbing roles. His breakthrough performance in "Room," after all, came when he was just nine years old, playing a child raised in captivity by his mother (Brie Larson), a woman abducted and kept in a tiny shed for years. But he's harrowing in an entirely different way in "Doctor Sleep," the sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining," and he figures prominently in arguably the film's most gruesome scene. Walking home from a baseball game, he crosses paths with the True Knot, who ritualistically murder individuals they find who possess "the Shine" in order to absorb their essence.
Although his murder scene isn't visually graphic, the violence and pain in Tremblay's screams are genuinely unnerving, so much so that it freaked out the other actors on set. When discussing the scene with Cinema Blend, he described his process, saying, "It was just very real for me. I did the scene, and as soon as it was over obviously I didn't want to linger on those emotions for too long, because maybe I'd start to freak myself out a little bit." Obviously, the actor tapped into something dark to perform the scene, which is a lot to ask of a 12-year-old.
Harvey Stephens - The Omen
There's no "The Omen" without Harvey Stephens as Damien. The character is so iconic that the name Damien itself has become synonymous with a particularly evil child. In this 1976 horror film, a pair of parents become increasingly convinced that their child, Damien, is actually the son of Satan. Bizarre things always seem to happen around him, and death is never far from his side. For Stephens, the role likely wasn't too scary. The production team knew they had to cast a kid who wouldn't wilt when faced with the film's darker moments, and their solution was to instruct the young actors auditioning to attack them. As the legend goes, without missing a beat, Stephens started hitting director Richard Donner in the crotch and didn't stop, even after they yelled cut. Damien, indeed.
But the level of infamy that came along with the role was a lot to put on a child's shoulders. Playing a famously evil child on screen follows someone around, not only impacting their ability to get other acting jobs but their day-to-day lives as well.
Devon Gearhart - Funny Games
We could have easily put the 1997 version of "Funny Games" here but technically that film opened "NR" (Not Rated), so it doesn't quite fit the bill. We'll settle instead for the English language shot-for-shot remake that Michael Haneke directed 10 years later, which is just as disturbing as the original. It captures the horrors of a particularly brutal home invasion, in which would-be robbers hold Georgie (Devon Gearhart) and his parents hostage.
The so-called funny games they're subjected to are not so much "funny ha-ha," and more sadistic and terrifying. One involves Georgie having his leg broken, and then being suffocated until his mother agrees to strip naked for the two intruders. Haneke seems to have made the film as a commentary on the role of violence in mainstream cinema, and how easily it becomes sanitized, but critics weren't universally convinced. Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle called it "a vile cinematic exercise," while Richard Roeper said it was "grotesque and appalling."
Felissa Rose - Sleepaway Camp
One of the biggest cult horror classics of the 1980s, "Sleepaway Camp" stars Felissa Rose as Angela, a girl navigating her way through summer camp. In between crafts and campfire singalongs, however, people die, and the perpetrator remains unknown until late in the film. The movie's big reveal: not only is Angela the killer, but Angela is actually Peter, a pre-teen boy forced to dress as a girl by his unhinged aunt.
This ending immediately proved controversial and has elicited discussion in the years since. Is "Sleepaway Camp" an ahead-of-its-time celebration of queer identity or does the fact that the trans character turns out to be a snarling murderer merely serve to reinforce the pervasive right-wing view of transgender individuals as a public menace? Both sides have fairly compelling arguments, but regardless, the film puts Felissa Rose — a child — at the center of the conversation.
Linda Blair - The Exorcist
Of all the kids who've appeared in horror films, Linda Blair in "The Exorcist" ranks among the most impressive and most controversial. When the film opened in 1973, it was met with immediate outrage from audiences, with many disturbed by its gruesome and sacrilegious content, particularly a scene where 12-year-old Regan — possessed by a demon — masturbates with a crucifix. An older actress, Eileen Dietz, performed that scene and other sequences the studio considered too inappropriate for Blair.
Though somewhat shielded from the darkest material, that doesn't mean that Blair emerged unscathed from "The Exorcist." During the scenes in which Regan writhes in her bed, Blair was attached to a harness that allowed her to move unnaturally. In one take, "The lacing came loose," Blair discussed on "Cursed Films." "I'm crying, I'm screaming, they think I'm acting up a storm. It fractured my lower spine." For the most part, she harbors mixed feelings about her time on the film. As reported by Telegraph, she mentions that she wouldn't have allowed her child to take the role. She also recalls feeling pressured to perform as much of the unsavory content as possible, saying, "Billy Friedkin came to me before we were filming and said, 'If you do not do all of this film, the film will be a joke.'"
And that's to say nothing of going on press tours and discussing the nuance of the film's religious subtext. "I'd be thrust in front of hundreds of people I often couldn't understand who were putting their faith into my hands," she said. "It was horrible."