The 5 Worst Episodes Of The Big Bang Theory, Ranked

There are already a lot of characters on "The Big Bang Theory," so adding new ones in from the characters' pasts just feels frustrating — especially when you know they're not going to stick around. With that said, nobody wanted Jimmy Speckerman, played by Lance Barber, to ever come back after the season 5 episode "The Speckerman Recurrence."

"The Big Bang Theory" loves driving the point home that the main guys — Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) — are huge nerds, so naturally, they talk a lot about how much they were bullied in high school. Enter Jimmy Speckerman, who asks Leonard if they can meet up for a drink despite the fact that Jimmy spent their shared time in high school absolutely traumatizing Leonard.

If you think anyone learns a lesson in this episode, you'd be utterly and completely wrong! After they meet up, Jimmy shows up at Leonard's door completely wasted, so Leonard tells him to crash on his and Sheldon's couch rather than let him drive home. When Jimmy wakes up, he's just as awful as he was in high school and ends up chasing Leonard and Sheldon out of their apartment. It's just a complete waste of time when all is said and done. Add in a dull, weird subplot about Penny, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) stealing clothes from a donation booth — and the fact that Barber also plays Sheldon's dad George Sr. in the spin-off "Young Sheldon" — and you've got a cruddy episode on your hands.