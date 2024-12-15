The Unlikely Comedy That Beat Batman To Become Jack Nicholson's Biggest Opening Weekend

Jack Nicholson was already a major star before he played the Joker in 1989's "Batman." But his unprecedented deal with Warner Bros. for that particular blockbuster netted the actor more than $50 million and made him one of the wealthiest performers in Hollywood — not to mention one of the most influential. After somehow wangling a portion of the profits from both the box office and merchandising revenues from "Batman," Nicholson set a new precedent for big-name performers moving forward. The actor also basically ensured that "Batman" never actually turned a profit for Warners even though it became a box office smash.

When "Batman" debuted in the summer of 89, it arrived amid a public frenzy dubbed "Bat-mania" by the media. Audiences were clamoring for director Tim Burton's take on the Caped Crusader, which promised to restore the "Batman" property to its dark roots and deliver a serious take on a character who'd been reduced to somewhat of a joke by the 1960s TV series starring Adam West. That widespread anticipation propelled the $35 million superhero movie to a $40.4 million opening weekend, breaking records previously held by "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "Ghostbusters II." It also marked the highest debut for any Jack Nicholson film ever — a considerable achievement since the actor had been working solidly since his breakthrough role as George Hanson in 1969's "Easy Rider."

For a long, long time (more than a decade, in fact), "Batman" remained Nicholson's best opening weekend. Then, in 2003, none other than Adam Sandler helped the veteran star secure an even more impressive commercial debut.