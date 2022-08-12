How Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin And Riverdale Are Connected

After six seasons (but, sadly, no movie yet) and two spin-off shows, "Riverdale" has gone from being the tale of an idyllic small town with a seedy underbelly to a saga about the cosmic battle between the forces of good and evil, pitting himbo-next-door Archie Andrews and his friends against serial killers, evil nuns, cult leaders, and, most recently, warlocks from other dimensions. In that sense, the series has lived up to its promise of being "Archie Comics meets 'Twin Peaks'" in ways that nobody could have predicted when its premiered on The CW in 2017.

As the show prepares to head into its seventh and final season, "Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is already filling up his docket with future projects. In fact, he only just co-created HBO Max's "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," the latest addition to the "Pretty Little Liars" property — itself a shared universe almost as deliciously outlandish and murder-happy as the Archie-verse. Might one be so bold as to hope for a crossover between the two, given Aguirre-Sacasa's shared involvement? It's actually far more feasible than you might imagine.

Episode 6 of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" season 1, "Scars," follows series leads Imogen (Bailee Madison) and Tabby (Chandler Kinney) on a journey from their homes in Millwood, Pennsylvania to Rosewood, Pennsylvania, the setting of the original "Pretty Little Liars" TV series. "We love the idea that Rosewood exists," Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. "We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season."

But the episode goes beyond connecting the different corners of the franchise, revealing that Riverdale itself (!) exists in the "Pretty Little Liars" universe.