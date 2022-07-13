Will We Ever See Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman Again?

If there's one thing you can count on with "Riverdale," it's the show's ability to top its previous absurdity with each new season. That will no doubt remain the case with the story for its final batch of episodes, with possibilities ranging from an "Afterlife with Archie"-inspired arc that brings the zombie apocalypse to Riverdale to an adaptation of one or more of the other comic book tales from the Archie Horror label (like when Veronica turns into a vampire). Or perhaps it will be something even wilder and more outlandish. One shouldn't put it past "Riverdale" and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to flip all our expectations on their heads.

Whatever the case, Kieran Shipke is ready and willing to come back as Sabrina when called upon. "For the final season of 'Riverdale,' I told [Aguirre-Sacasa] whenever you need me, I'm there. I'm your girl," as she told TV Guide. Shipke added, "And besides that, I think that both Roberto and I — and I don't want to put words in his mouth — but I really do think that we're both so passionate about this character and keeping her alive and well in the zeitgeist, in the universe."

Shipke's passion for the Sabrina character is evident in the way she talks about her. As the actor put it, "She means a lot to a lot of people, and it's fun to share her with everyone and it's really fun to not only be her, but to get people excited about her." More importantly, that enthusiasm comes through whenever Shipke pops up on "Riverdale," energizing the series with a healthy dose of witchy goodness. One assumes/hopes there's plenty more room for that in season 7.

"Riverdale" airs new episodes Sundays on The CW.