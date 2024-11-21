Is Stars Hollow A Real Location? Here's Where Gilmore Girls Was Filmed

Nearly 25 years after it premiered in 2000, "Gilmore Girls" remains a beloved show with a massive fanbase. The series originally ran for seven seasons (mostly on The WB, with the final season airing on The CW) before Netflix brought it back for a revival season titled "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" in 2016. The vast majority of those 150+ episodes take place in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, a small town in Connecticut where everybody knows everybody.

Now, not to break any hearts here, but Stars Hollow is not technically an actual town. It was the brainchild of series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, but it's also a setting that's meant to evoke the feeling of a real small town in the Eastern, New England region of the U.S. Indeed, "Gilmore Girls" at large centers on Lorelai Gilmore (Laruen Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), focusing on their relationship as a single mother and teen daughter living the charming, small town life.

So, where was "Gilmore Girls" filmed, exactly? If Stars Hollow isn't a real place, then where did all of the drama (and comedy) unfold over those eight seasons of television? Not to spoil it but, unfortunately for fans of the show, it's not like there is a "Gilmore Girls" tour of the town in Connecticut like there are "Lord of the Rings" tours in New Zealand. Still, Stars Hollow is, in a sense, a real place, and one with a lot of Hollywood history.