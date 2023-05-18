100 Years Of Warner Bros. Trailer: Four Documentary Specials Dig Into The Movie Studio's History

Warner Bros. Discovery has been going all out for its 100-year anniversary, starting by reimagining classics from their catalog such as "A Star is Born" and "Rebel Without a Cause." Even beloved Warner brand TCM is getting in on the action, with a slate of remasters of classic films being announced in March of this year. And now, it looks like we're getting a full retelling of the whole Warner Bros. story, with four documentary specials set to hit the revamped Max service (which replaces HBO Max).

"100 Years of Warner Bros.," narrated by Morgan Freeman (naturally) and directed by Leslie Iwerks ("The Imagineering Story," "Recycled Life"), will arrive starting on May 25, 2023, the same date Warner Discovery debuts the new Max service. The first two specials are set to arrive on that date, followed by the third and fourth on June 1. According to a release from the studio, the series will explore, "the impact of Warner Bros. on art, commerce and culture," telling "the unprecedented story of the fabled entertainment studio on its 100th anniversary."

Warner Discovery also dropped a trailer for the ambitious project, which showcases the numerous interviews with directors, actors, executives, journalists, and historians that lent their insights to the film. In fact, it seems Iwerks managed to conduct more than 60 interviews for "100 Years of Warner Bros." which should make for an exhaustive and comprehensive retelling of the studio's history from the people that were there to see it happen.