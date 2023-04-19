Warner Bros. Discovery Is Reimagining Classics Like Rebel Without A Cause For Their 100th Anniversary

To celebrate its century-long run as one of Hollywood's biggest movie studios, Warner Bros. is releasing 20-minute-long remakes of six of its most classic films. The company, which is now called Warner Bros. Discovery after a merger with Discovery, Inc., plans on developing the short film series through its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team and stated that the series will reimagine these stories through "representative casting, storytelling, and narrative."

The six films on the slate are the recently remade "A Star is Born," the swashbuckling "The Adventures of Robin Hood," the Western "Calamity Jane," the Abbott and Costello comedy "Jack and the Beanstalk," the much-adapted "The Prince and the Pauper," and the James Dean drama "Rebel Without a Cause." Production is slated to begin this summer, with Ali Afshar ("American Wrestler: The Wizard" and a whole slew of Christmas-related material) serving as consulting producer. "We can't think of a better way to celebrate this Studio's 100-year legacy than investing in the next generation of great storytellers, and we look forward to seeing these iconic movies through their eyes," said Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in an official PR statement.