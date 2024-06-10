Every Season Of Gilmore Girls, Ranked

The rise of streaming and nostalgia led to a wave of revival series like "Girl Meets World," "Fuller House," and "The X-Files." In 2016, Netflix gave Amy Sherman-Palladino the creative freedom to make what should have been a dream come true for "Gilmore Girls" fans. But "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" ultimately does a great job of shattering these hopes and dreams. The sharp cinematography makes Stars Hollow feel artificial. The fatphobic jokes are unnecessarily cruel and dated. The writers shoehorn their original vision for season 7 into a story set almost 10 years later. Luke and Lorelai still not married and questioning having children at nearly 50 years old feels preposterous (not that there aren't first-time parents within that age bracket, but the revival behaves as if their dilemmas are brand new). The best storyline is the one that had to be created after actor Edward Herrmann's real-life passing.

Worst of all, we are robbed of seeing Luke and Lorelei's wedding because of "budget constraints," aka more time devoted to a cringey Life and Death Brigade montage and a Stars Hollow Musical that — while somewhat funny — feels endless and makes you want to scream "WHY ARE WE WASTING TIME ON THIS?!" It might have been appropriate in a 22-episode season, but not a four-episode miniseries. The final four words about Rory's pregnancy — "Mom?" "Yeah?" "I'm pregnant." — that Amy Sherman-Palladino wanted to use end up feeling lackluster. Though some may see it as a poetic, full-circle ending, it's a rather grim outlook that no matter what you do, you can't escape turning into your parents ("Where you lead, I will follow," as Carole King sings in the opening). Starting with Rory and Lorelai's new roles as a mother and grandmother would have been a far more exciting storyline to explore in this series.