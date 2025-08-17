Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Is Ending With Season 3 On Prime Video - Was It Canceled?

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" has been a huge hit for Prime Video and has grown into a cultural phenomenon in its own right, but with season 3, the show will be coming to an end. Surely a series as popular as this wasn't cancelled, so what on Earth are the Prime Video execs thinking? Well, fans can at least rest assured that the sun-kissed coming-of-age series didn't get the axe. Why, then, is "The Summer I Turned Pretty" wrapping up with its third season?

Prime Video has some of the best TV shows available, from the stellar video game adaptation that was "Fallout" to the wildly popular "Reacher" series (which asks the question, "What if a big man punched a load of bad guys really good?" with a resounding, "It would be awesome"). But there's also plenty of guilty pleasure viewing to be had on Amazon's streamer, and "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a prime (excuse the pun) example.

The romantic drama series was created by author Jenny Han, whose work was previously adapted for the "To All the Boys" Netflix film series. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is based on her novel trilogy of the same name, which comprises 2009's "The Summer I Turned Pretty," 2010's "It's Not Summer Without You," and 2011's "We'll Always Have Summer." It stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a teenager who finds herself at the center of a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively. The resulting drama has proved immensely popular, even with fans having to wait two whole years between seasons 2 and 3 of the show. Now, however, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is coming to an end. Why? Basically, because they ran out of books to adapt.