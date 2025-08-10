My Oxford Year's Controversial Ending Explained By Director

Basically, "My Oxford Year" is like 2023's bleakest comedy, "Saltburn," without any of the deviance or dodginess and a lot more Young Adult tropes and romance clichés. Sofia Carson plays Anna De La Vega, an American student who travels to England to study Victorian poetry for a year at the University of Oxford. Cue handsome English guy in the form of Corey Mylchreest's Jamie Davenport, a DPhil student and tutor who introduces himself by splashing Anna with his car. Of course, it doesn't take long for the exchange student to fall for his charms after she winds up in a class he's teaching.

The rest plays out like a BookToker's dream, with Jamie and Anna striking up a passionate romance that sees them quickly develop deep feelings despite their initial insistence that they're both just having "fun." There are some classic comic relief buddies to help lighten things up, which comes in handy when, out of nowhere, it transpires that Jamie has some horrible disease that's already taken the life of his brother. It's a classic romance novel twist that's also just a tad morbid but certainly gives the already dashing leading man a tragic element, thereby making him all the more achingly unattainable for Anna. That's especially so since he refuses to continue potentially life-saving treatments in favor of living his life to the fullest prior to his impending demise.

Look, "My Oxford Year" isn't trying to subvert the romance genre or provide some deep exploration of its themes. But it mostly knows what it is, and as a piece of Netflix binge fodder, it's perfectly acceptable — dare I say even a bit charming in its unabashed embrace of an idealized fantasy Oxford and its simplistic love story. As such, you might expect the film to deliver a full-on happy ending. It doesn't — and now the director has spoken on what is surely the biggest controversy of our time.

Throughout the movie, Jamie and Anna dream of traveling Europe, but the poor bloke kicks the bucket before they can abscond. The film sort of tricks you in that sense, though, as the finale shows the pair traveling the continent together before a quick transition reveals that Anna is actually there alone and that Jamie has indeed passed away. Naturally, fans weren't too impressed with this darkly hopeful denouement, especially since it was never even made clear just how long Jamie had left. But Iain Morris thinks everybody actually needed to be completely devastated by the ending of "My Oxford Year."