Sofia Carson's New Romantic Comedy Is Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

A new romantic comedy is taking over the Netflix charts, despite some less than stellar reviews. The new film is written and directed by Adam Brooks, whose rom-com bonafides are not in question. The director has previously written and directed 2008's "Definitely, Maybe" and co-written "Wimbledon" (2004) and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" (2004). This time, Brooks has adapted Lori Nelson Spielman's novel "The Life List" for Netflix, and audiences seem to be loving it.

The film stars Sofia Carson, who is fast becoming a Netflix rom-com queen having starred in 2022's "Purple Hearts" and recently appeared in the "Die Hard"-like Netflix Christmas thriller "Carry On." Carson plays Alex Rose, whose mother, Elizabeth (Connie Britton), passes away. Afterwards, Alex discovers that Elizabeth changed her will so that her daughter must complete certain tasks in order to get her inheritance. While this might sound like some sort of sadistic game orchestrated from beyond the grave, it's actually all engineered so that Alex rediscovers her childhood aspirations and doesn't settle for a life that's expected of her rather than one she truly loves. Of course, romance ensues as Alex embarks on this strange journey, as extremely handsome man Brad (Kyle Allen) comes into the picture to help Alex fulfill her "true love" ambitions.

If that sounds like exactly the kind of thing that would become a streaming sensation, it absolutely is. "The Life List" is dominating on Netflix, where it may soon become known as one of the best romantic comedies on the streamer, even if the critics aren't impressed.