The 15 Best Rom-Coms On Netflix, Ranked

Look, if your goal is to Netflix and chill, the last thing you want to do is put on a documentary about insider trading. Or maybe you do; different strokes for different folks and all that. But by and large, your aim should be to get your partner in the mood by watching attractive people suck each other's faces.

Of course, you don't need a partner to enjoy a good romantic comedy. Perhaps you just need reminding that love is possible in this crazy world of ours after experiencing some heartbreak of your own. With a Netflix subscription, you have a cornucopia of options to choose from.

Netflix has really cornered the market on romantic films, as every movie on this list is original to the platform. These are the best rom-coms on Netflix to make you laugh and, more importantly, make you feel. And who knows? Maybe these stories will give you the courage to send that risky text to that special someone.