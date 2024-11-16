This Year's Goofiest, Strangest Christmas Movie Has Taken Over Netflix

For many years, the Hallmark Channel seemed to have a monopoly on the made-for-TV Christmas rom-com subgenre. But as streamers like Netflix continue to become the main source of entertainment for millions of people across the globe, they've been expanding their original offerings to include these silly, saccharine, and undeniably addictive movies that people can't seem to get enough of during the holiday season. Sure, there are some that simply hate-watch these types of stories about high-powered women who visit their humble hometowns for the holidays and decide to give it all up to fall back in love with their now-hunky high school sweethearts who own farms and exclusively wear festive flannels, but there are plenty of people who genuinely, unapologetically love these movies.

Netflix hasn't been afraid to embrace even the most absurd set-ups for these movies, establishing its own very real and legitimate multiverse of holiday movies. However, the former reigning queen Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens (her triple-role as shown in "The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star") has finally been dethroned, because viewers can't seem to get enough of the Woman-Falls-For-a-Snowman movie, "Hot Frosty."

Following the same story premise as the "Frosty the Snowman" lore we all know and love, "Mean Girls" and made-for-TV rom-com star Lacey Chabert plays Kathy, a widow who wraps a magical scarf around a snowman (that looks like the result of Michelangelo's artistry had he chosen snow instead of marble for his preferred medium). The hunky snowman comes to life as a man named Jack ("Schitt's Creek" star Dustin Milligan) and immediately falls in love with her. If you're expecting the moral power of something like "It's a Wonderful Life," you're a fool. But if you're down to watch Gretchen Wieners fall in love with a himbo snowman in a town that looks like it jumped off of a Christmas postcard sold at Hallmark stores, you're in for a holiday treat.