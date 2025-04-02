This A24 Horror Movie With 94% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Crushing It On Netflix
Netflix's streaming algorithm often highlights some questionable titles on its weekly ranking charts. However, most horror titles that make their way to these rankings have something substantial to offer. For example, Maika Monroe's overlooked "Watcher" became a modest hit on Netflix last month, while Mark Mylod's horror-comedy "The Menu" also got a lot of love back in February. This is not a subversion of established trends by any means; horror has consistently made bank at the box office as of late, with more folks giving this genre a fair chance. Even with titles that are streaming-only, there are a wide variety of options to choose from, with different shades of horror underlining the dynamic nature of the genre.
Keeping this in mind, it is no surprise that a film like "Talk to Me" is currently climbing up Netflix's Top 10 charts. An A24 production that grossed $91.9 million worldwide against a $4.5 million budget, "Talk to Me" proved that indie horror can be compelling and profitable at the same time. It is a stunning directorial debut by Danny and Michael Philippou, who prove their caliber by brandishing a mastery over attention to detail (all while they avoid being over-reliant on cheap jump scares). The key here is the film's anxiety-inducing atmosphere, paired with its claustrophobic close-ups and terrifying sound design. Together, these various ingredients add up to a well-crafted horror movie that defies expectations despite dealing with the age-old trope of possession.
Per FlixPatrol, "Talk to Me" is sitting at #10 on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the United States as of April 2, 2025, after having ranked among the Top 10 over the five days prior to that (which is absolutely deserved). Without further ado, let's talk about the film.
Talk to Me is a gripping, gut-wrenching exploration of grief
Yes, "Talk to Me" has been lauded by critics for its clever storytelling and impressive practical effects, as the film sports a cool 94% on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment. But what makes this movie so special? For starters, it opts for a plausible premise that doesn't seem too far from the realm of possibility, which adds to the terror evoked throughout.
"Talk to Me" follows teenagers Mia (Sophie Wilde) and Jade (Alexandra Jensen), along with Jade's brother Riley (Joe Bird), as they participate in a game involving a severed, embalmed hand that allows those holding it to be possessed by the dead. It's entirely believable that a group of bored teenagers, all of whom are dealing with personal issues, would casually mess around with something so dangerous. Of course, strict rules are put in place to avoid causing any permanent damage, so surely none of these kids will get carried away as they take turns being possessed ... right? Sure enough, the inevitable happens, and the story takes a pretty grisly turn even before the gravity of the situation sinks in.
The adrenaline rush that comes with letting a spirit take over them is reason enough for these teens to find this enjoyable or even worthwhile. After all, any sort of ridiculous, over-the-top spooky video is an interaction magnet on social media; hence, when a participant violently chokes and contorts, it's initially perceived with glee. However, this giddy spell breaks once things get out of control, and this is when "Talk to Me" shines, using its smart narrative device to instill fear in us as viewers.
Moreover, the intent here is to explore heavier emotions, such as the grief Mia is experiencing after losing a loved one, as she is trying to find ways to escape the hellish claws of pain. But can you really outrun an emotion you're meant to accept and process, especially when the alternative is a nefarious specter that will end up outwitting you? As expected, the answers aren't easy, as no two people go about life the same way.
If you haven't experienced "Talk to Me" yet, this is a great opportunity to make the most of your Netflix subscription. No matter what your thoughts might be after the credits roll, you're bound to emerge from the experience with a deep appreciation for the film's escalating, pit-in-your-stomach horror. There's even a "Talk to Me" sequel in the works, which promises to reveal more about the movie's bleak, dreary universe than we ever imagined.