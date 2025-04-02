This A24 Horror Movie With 94% On Rotten Tomatoes Is Crushing It On Netflix

Yes, "Talk to Me" has been lauded by critics for its clever storytelling and impressive practical effects, as the film sports a cool 94% on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment. But what makes this movie so special? For starters, it opts for a plausible premise that doesn't seem too far from the realm of possibility, which adds to the terror evoked throughout.

"Talk to Me" follows teenagers Mia (Sophie Wilde) and Jade (Alexandra Jensen), along with Jade's brother Riley (Joe Bird), as they participate in a game involving a severed, embalmed hand that allows those holding it to be possessed by the dead. It's entirely believable that a group of bored teenagers, all of whom are dealing with personal issues, would casually mess around with something so dangerous. Of course, strict rules are put in place to avoid causing any permanent damage, so surely none of these kids will get carried away as they take turns being possessed ... right? Sure enough, the inevitable happens, and the story takes a pretty grisly turn even before the gravity of the situation sinks in.

The adrenaline rush that comes with letting a spirit take over them is reason enough for these teens to find this enjoyable or even worthwhile. After all, any sort of ridiculous, over-the-top spooky video is an interaction magnet on social media; hence, when a participant violently chokes and contorts, it's initially perceived with glee. However, this giddy spell breaks once things get out of control, and this is when "Talk to Me" shines, using its smart narrative device to instill fear in us as viewers.

Moreover, the intent here is to explore heavier emotions, such as the grief Mia is experiencing after losing a loved one, as she is trying to find ways to escape the hellish claws of pain. But can you really outrun an emotion you're meant to accept and process, especially when the alternative is a nefarious specter that will end up outwitting you? As expected, the answers aren't easy, as no two people go about life the same way.

If you haven't experienced "Talk to Me" yet, this is a great opportunity to make the most of your Netflix subscription. No matter what your thoughts might be after the credits roll, you're bound to emerge from the experience with a deep appreciation for the film's escalating, pit-in-your-stomach horror. There's even a "Talk to Me" sequel in the works, which promises to reveal more about the movie's bleak, dreary universe than we ever imagined.

