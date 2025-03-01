Maika Monroe's Overlooked 2022 Horror Movie Is Finally Finding An Audience On Netflix

Maika Monroe raised her profile significantly with what was arguably 2024's most terrifying horror movie "Longlegs." The film from director Osgood Perkins, who's just now delivered the Stephen King adaptation "The Monkey," was a modest sensation when it arrived last summer, propelled in part by a marketing campaign that did everything right to make "Longlegs" a hit. Though the film didn't quite live up to the frankly unreasonable amount of hype this marketing campaign built, it was a big enough hit that it not only made distributor NEON feel like an emerging A24 rival worthy of the label, it introduced wider audiences to both Perkins and Monroe, both of whom had been toiling away for years before "Longlegs" captured the public's attention.

In Monroe's case, the Australian actress gained some notoriety for her role in 2014's "It Follows," one of the best horror movies of the 2000s — even if it didn't quite stick the landing with its divisive ending. Since then, however, Monroe has struggled to break through, despite some decent turns in otherwise ok films. 2022's "Watcher," for example, saw her lead a slow-burn thriller that was, as /Film's Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, short on actual thrills. The film from Chloe Okuno followed Monroe's Julia, a young American woman who moves to Bucharest only to become increasingly unnerved by a voyeuristic neighbor in the apartment block opposite her new Romanian home.

Originally screened at Sundance 2022, "Watcher" hit theaters in the United States on June 3, of that year and earned positive reviews. With a reported budget of $5 million, IFC Films was likely hoping "Watcher" would make more than the $3.2 million it brought in at the box office, but that was actually a decent return for an independent film given a limited theatrical run on 764 U.S. screens. Still, more people surely should have been given the chance to see this otherwise overlooked psychological horror effort, which is why it's good to see the movie finding an audience on streaming, where it has worked its way up the Netflix most-watched charts.