The 15 Best Movie Endings Of All Time, Ranked

There is no twist at the end of "Casablanca." No game-changing reveal nor sudden, shocking upheaval of the status quo. Instead, what happens is that simple yet magical moment most great movies lead to — when an ordinary person believably makes a life-changing decision you couldn't imagine them making just an hour or so earlier.

Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) is defined by his desire for neutrality and his longing for his lost love Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman), two traits quietly in conflict with one another throughout the film. Though she reignites a dormant spirit of resistance within him — which one might reasonably assume should unite them at last — it's this very spirit in concert with his love for her that compels him to ultimately let her go for good. When she considers abandoning her revolutionary partner Victor Lazlo (Paul Henreid) for Rick, the latter insists she board the plane with him and lethally defends their escape. When the smoke clears, Rick is loveless but seemingly ready to fight for what he believes in once more.

With so many iconic lines delivered in such quick succession, the ending of "Casablanca" is debatably the best-written (and certainly most quotable) final sequence of all time. But more than that, it's an immediately effective, narratively rich, and character-driven resolution that satisfies and excites without the need to overanalyze its approach or even delve into too much symbolism. It's just good storytelling, crafted to perfection with only the necessary bells and whistles.