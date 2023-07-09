Tilda Swinton's Best Supporting Actress Win For Michael Clayton Remains One Of The Coolest Oscar Wins Of All Time

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at an Oscars category from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winner stands the test of time.)

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who loves film and doesn't also love Tilda Swinton. With a film career going back to the mid-1980s, she has firmly established herself as one of the most versatile, off-beat, and adventurous actors of her generation, and movie to movie, you never know what she is going to give you. All you know is that it will be magnificent and unlike anything you've ever seen. Swinton has lent her talents to everything from Hollywood studio romantic comedies to period dramas to experimental pictures that put the "art" in "arthouse." She even got roped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What ties her wild, nearly 40-year career together is how very few of her movies have made any sort of a major impact at the Academy Awards. She has only appeared in three Best Picture nominees, and in two of them, they are tiny roles amidst giant productions. That third Best Picture nominee, "Michael Clayton," did feature her in a significant role, and Swinton earned an Oscar nomination for the part of corporate lackey Karen Crowder. Not only was she nominated, but she also took home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her performance in "Michael Clayton" remains Swinton's sole Oscar nomination, despite decades of excellent work. With the year in cinema that was 2007, which many of us consider one of the finest for the medium, it's a rather remarkable turn of events that this Oscars newbie could swoop in and take it on her first and only go around, especially when her career has veered so far from what the Academy goes for.