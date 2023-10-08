The Most Controversial Horror Movie Endings Of All Time

Out of all the different types of films, the horror genre takes some of the biggest swings when it comes to endings. From bleak conclusions to those that tie everything up in a neat bow, horror movie endings have shocked, confused, and annoyed audiences over the years. One's opinion on horror's most (in)famous endings depends a lot on personal preference. Do you prefer an ending that offers hope or one that drives home a message of wretchedness? Are you a fan of the Shyamalan twist, or do you go for a more subtle approach?

A lot of thought goes into the ending of any film, and horror movies in particular. Sometimes, the director or writer's original vision isn't what ends up on screen. How test audiences react to a film can alter its ending considerably, and sometimes studios just can't get behind the film's creative vision. In other instances, a filmmaker might fight for their chosen ending, only to have it criticized by viewers.

In either case, horror audiences have a lot to say about the endings of their favorite – or least favorite – films. Here are the horror movie endings that have provoked the most debate amongst fans, arousing both exasperated sighs and shrieks of fear. Be warned – major spoilers ahead.