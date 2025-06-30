The 15 Best TV Shows On Amazon Prime Video, Ranked

In the modern era of streaming services dominating the television landscape, it can be difficult to find something to watch. This is especially true if you're not one to keep up with great shows as they're airing, as many of the best binge-worthy TV shows to watch can become buried in endless libraries of content, both new and old. With Apple TV+ ruling the cultural moment with shows like "Severance" and "The Studio," you may have forgotten a time not too long ago when all the best shows were on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video might be a go-to streaming service when you're looking for the latest theatrical release that's hit digital, but there are also plenty of underrated TV shows on Prime Video you've probably never seen. Additionally, shows from Amazon Prime Video have also swept at the Emmys and racked up some of the highest budgets in modern-day TV. Fret not; this list is a guide to all the best shows on Prime Video you may or may not have seen already.