Why Prime Video Canceled My Lady Jane

Remember when premature TV show cancellations were rare enough to inspire massive fan movements and force their home networks to bring them back? In the streaming era, the water cooler "monoculture" is no more, and streaming shows with plenty of fans seem to be canceled every single week. 2024 has seen the premature death of several notable titles, and some of them were canceled not long after they aired. "My Lady Jane," an Amazon Prime Video original, was among this season's casualties, and despite an outcry from fans, it doesn't seem to be coming back any time soon.

A historical romance with a fantastical twist, "My Lady Jane" is one of the weirder outings Prime Video has offered in recent years. As Erik Kain's Forbes review explains, the show "involves people known as Ethians who can change into animal forms and who are oppressed and outcast by the Verity, the normal humans that tend to rule everything and have bigoted opinions about their at-times furry friends." Animal transformations aside, the series focuses on Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), a sixteenth-century English royal who ends up in an arranged marriage with Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel). The show is based on a book by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton, and Cynthia Hand.

"My Lady Jane" premiered in June, and news broke that it had been canceled by August. No official reason was given for the show's ending, but outlets including The Hollywood Reporter theorized that it "didn't catch on" with Prime subscribers, as it reportedly never made into the Nielsen ratings' top 10. The show also received middling reviews from critics and viewers alike. Though Forbes called it "one of the best shows of 2024," only a little over half of the critics who reviewed it gave the show a seal of approval, per Rotten Tomatoes. About three-quarters of the viewers who rated "My Lady Jane" on the aggregate site were into the series, which has a not at all bad 7.4 rating on IMDb.