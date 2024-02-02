Mr. & Mrs. Smith Ending Explained: Going Out On A High Note

They say that with any good story, you can guess the ending just from the very first scene, at least to some degree. This is definitely the case with the new Prime Video series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," which opens up with a different Mr. and Mrs. Smith, both of whom seem to be enjoying a quiet, happy life off the grid. This peace is quickly disrupted, however, with them noticing the first few signs of a mysterious army closing in on them. Instead of running away again, this time the couple chooses to fight back; Mr. Smith is shot down early on, and Mrs. Smith walks out of cover to give a defiant, reckless final stand. It doesn't end well.

In the final moments of the season 1 finale, "A Breakup," it's that first episode's opening scene that's meant to play in the back of every viewer's head. Our new Mr. and Mrs. Smith (now played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) are in the same basic situation: John's been shot, and Jane's got no choice but to face her attacker completely on her own. Even though she knows the odds are against her (this time, she's just got one bullet left), she opens the door anyway. If she has to die, she's gonna go down swinging.

But unlike the 2005 movie, the TV show doesn't give us that satisfying ending where John and Jane defeat their spy agencies and live happily ever after in rediscovered marital bliss. Instead, the camera cuts to outside the apartment, where we see the flash of three gunshots ring out. We don't know exactly who hit who, but the implications aren't promising.