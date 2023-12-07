Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Are Married Spies In The Mr. And Mrs. Smith Trailer

To borrow a phrase from the trailer for another upcoming reimagining of an aughts favorite: this is not your mother's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." The first preview for Prime Video's revamp of the married spy action rom-com is here, and with a new cast, plot, and format, it's clear that this won't be a beat for beat retreat of the original.

"Atlanta" creator and lead Donald Glover stars in the new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" opposite "PEN15" co-creator and star Maya Erskine, who was tagged in to replace Phoebe Waller-Bridge after she left the project in fall 2021. The storytelling talent behind "Fleabag" was originally set to make this show and star with Glover, but parted citing creative differences — although it was stressed at the time that there were no hard feelings between the two. At any rate, the inclusion of so many comedians known for their strong creative voice in one show makes "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" seem like a project worth watching; it could go up in smoke after too many talented cooks have been in the kitchen (so far Erskine seems to be on board solely as an actor, while Glover is credited for co-creating the show with "Fargo" writer Francesca Sloane), or it could be totally genius.