Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Are Married Spies In The Mr. And Mrs. Smith Trailer
To borrow a phrase from the trailer for another upcoming reimagining of an aughts favorite: this is not your mother's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." The first preview for Prime Video's revamp of the married spy action rom-com is here, and with a new cast, plot, and format, it's clear that this won't be a beat for beat retreat of the original.
"Atlanta" creator and lead Donald Glover stars in the new "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" opposite "PEN15" co-creator and star Maya Erskine, who was tagged in to replace Phoebe Waller-Bridge after she left the project in fall 2021. The storytelling talent behind "Fleabag" was originally set to make this show and star with Glover, but parted citing creative differences — although it was stressed at the time that there were no hard feelings between the two. At any rate, the inclusion of so many comedians known for their strong creative voice in one show makes "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" seem like a project worth watching; it could go up in smoke after too many talented cooks have been in the kitchen (so far Erskine seems to be on board solely as an actor, while Glover is credited for co-creating the show with "Fargo" writer Francesca Sloane), or it could be totally genius.
Your favorite comedians are now a secret spy duo
The first look at the show gives audiences a glimpse at its newly reimagined plot, which doesn't quite match up with the 2005 film of the same name. In that movie, two secret agents (played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) were a married couple in a rough patch who reignited their heat with wild gunplay and deadly scenarios. At the film's beginning, each of the spouses didn't know the other was a spy, and both worked for competing agencies that wanted one another dead. This time around, the show seems to be about a different pair with the same Smith family code name, but they're actually in an arranged marriage set up by the agency. According to the series' official synopsis, this Mr. and Mrs. Smith are strangers turned partners who are falling for one another as they face high-risk missions.
The show's stacked cast goes beyond its leads. Between Paul Dano, Parker Posey, John Turturro, Michaela Coel, and newly announced castmates Ron Perlman, Sara Paulson, Sharon Horgan, and Alexander Skarsgard, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" is set to ring in the new year with an ensemble that could rival the Christmas episode of "The Bear." The show debuts on Prime Video on February 2, 2024.