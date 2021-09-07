Amazon's Mr. And Mrs. Smith Series Loses Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover Still Attached

Donald Glover and Pheobe Waller-Bridge both seem like creative people who like to be totally in charge of what they're creating. Which means it was probably inevitable that the duo would end up having different ideas regarding the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" series they were set to star in. THR is reporting that Waller-Bridge has left the show after having "a different creative vision for the series than Donald Glover." However, that doesn't mean there's bad blood between the two, who previously appeared together in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." The THR report adds that "Waller-Bridge and Glover remain friends following what was described as an amicable split." Phew, good to know.

Glover is still involved with the show. He serves as co-creator along with Francesca Sloane ("Atlanta," "Fargo"), who will also serve as showrunner. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Jenny Robins are on board as executive produces. Released in 2005, the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" film featured the following synopsis:

John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), a couple in a stagnating marriage, live a deceptively mundane existence. However, each has been hiding a secret from the other: they are assassins working for adversarial agencies. When they are both assigned to kill the same target, Benjamin Danz (Adam Brody), the truth comes to the surface. Finally free from their cover stories, they discover that they have been assigned to kill each other, sparking a series of explosive attacks.

While details about the TV spin-off are still a bit vague, it was reported that the show would be "a new take and iteration" on the film, which means it'll probably keep the "assassins who are married" idea and run with it. The idea of Glover and Waller-Bridge working together on this show was mighty promising, so having that no longer be an option is certainly disappointing. That said, Glover is an incredible creative force, and I'm sure he's going to bring something fresh and interesting to this concept. It was previously reported that the show would arrive on Amazon sometime in 2022. Whether or not that still happens now that they have to find a new leading lady remains to be seen.