Get In Losers, The Mean Girls Musical Movie Trailer Is Here

Reneé Rapp is one of the most prominent members of the cast, having played Regina George on Broadway, and her debut album "Snow Angel" currently holds the title for the biggest first week for a debut album by a female artist in 2023 so far. However, she's part of an absolutely killer cast, with Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Smith, and Angourie Rice as Cady Heron. Joining this core crew is Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis I'mi'ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Mahi Alam as Kevin Gnapoor, Connor Ratliff as Mr. Rapp, and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels.

Some familiar faces include Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, and arguably one of the greatest bits of inspired casting in years — Busy Phillips as Mrs. George. In addition to all of her above-the-line duties, Fey is returning to her role of Ms. Norbury, as is Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall. If you've not yet become obsessed with the original Broadway soundtrack to "Mean Girls: The Musical," it's available on all major music streaming platforms, and there's a variety of clips of the show available online. The #NotLikeMostGirls anthem "I'd Rather Be Me," sung by Janis, will earworm into your brain and stay there, so consider this your warning.

"Mean Girls: The Musical" is due out on January 12, 2024, in theaters, a change from the original plan to make the film a Paramount+ exclusive that is so fetch.