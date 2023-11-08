Get In Losers, The Mean Girls Musical Movie Trailer Is Here
If you're one of the millions of people who attended the opening weekend screenings of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," this is old news, but for the rest of the world, the trailer for "Mean Girls: The Musical" is finally here! And this doesn't seem to be the same teaser that played in front of "The Eras Tour," but rather a full trailer. And getting to see Reneé Rapp on the big screen in the role that helped put her on the map is worth every moment. Her name is Regina George and she is a massive deal, after all.
The new movie is directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, with Tina Fey serving as the screenwriter. The film is an adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the film of the same name, with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and a book by Tina Fey. Fey also wrote the original film, which was directed by Mark Waters and based on Rosalind Wiseman's book "Queen Bees and Wannabes." Watch the trailer above.
So fetch
Reneé Rapp is one of the most prominent members of the cast, having played Regina George on Broadway, and her debut album "Snow Angel" currently holds the title for the biggest first week for a debut album by a female artist in 2023 so far. However, she's part of an absolutely killer cast, with Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Smith, and Angourie Rice as Cady Heron. Joining this core crew is Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis I'mi'ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Mahi Alam as Kevin Gnapoor, Connor Ratliff as Mr. Rapp, and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels.
Some familiar faces include Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, and arguably one of the greatest bits of inspired casting in years — Busy Phillips as Mrs. George. In addition to all of her above-the-line duties, Fey is returning to her role of Ms. Norbury, as is Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall. If you've not yet become obsessed with the original Broadway soundtrack to "Mean Girls: The Musical," it's available on all major music streaming platforms, and there's a variety of clips of the show available online. The #NotLikeMostGirls anthem "I'd Rather Be Me," sung by Janis, will earworm into your brain and stay there, so consider this your warning.
"Mean Girls: The Musical" is due out on January 12, 2024, in theaters, a change from the original plan to make the film a Paramount+ exclusive that is so fetch.