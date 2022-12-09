Mean Girls Musical Movie: Everything We Know About The Paramount+ Film Adaptation

Get out your pink shirts and hide your burn books because we've got some pretty fetch news to share. The Broadway adaptation of the hit movie "Mean Girls" is getting the movie musical treatment, bringing Cady, Janis, Damian, and the Plastics to the streaming screen. This means that "Mean Girls" is now joining the ranks of other favorites like "The Producers," "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Phantom of the Opera," and "Hairspray" as a movie that became a musical that then became a movie musical. (No, the stage recording of "Heathers: The Musical" is not yet eligible for this distinction as it was a recorded stage production, sorry.)

The "Mean Girls" musical is one of the best film-to-stage adaptations in recent years, so the announcement of the movie musical is very exciting. Not to make anyone feel so old that they spontaneously age into dust or anything, but the Lindsay Lohan-starring "Mean Girls" turns 20 in two years. The movie musical is the perfect way to get everyone in the mood for the source film's anniversary and introduce the story to a new generation without having to acknowledge the existence of "Mean Girls 2!" (Yes, that's a real movie that exists.)

Here's everything we know so far about the new adaptation.