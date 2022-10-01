Horror Wins Again As Smile Tops The Weekend Box Office With Estimated $19 Million Debut

As the dreary fall box office continues, two new contenders have entered the fray. And though we're only halfway through the weekend, a clear winner has emerged, proving that spooky season has truly arrived.

Fresh off the heels of one horror title injecting some life into the box office comes another. The Wrap reports that "Smile," an unsettling tale of murder and contagious grins, earned $8.2 million on Friday from 3,645 locations. The film is now on its way up with an estimated $19 million opening. Come Monday morning, Paramount execs will be grinning from ear to ear (hopefully in the least creepy way possible) because this puts Parker Finn's debut film on track to turn a solid profit, considering it's modest $17 million production budget.

This stands in contrast to the debut of Universal's "Bros," a romantic comedy with an all-LGBTQ+ cast that is expected to underperform. Original projections saw the comedy landing at around $8 million when the weekend was said and done, but "Bros" is now expected to gross around $4.75 million by Monday, after making only $1.9 million on Friday.